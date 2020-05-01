Lewis, Doris (nee Loose), - 86, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on Monday, April 27th, 2020. Doris was born March 26, 1934, to late Dorothy (née Groff) Wawrzyniak and Stewart Loose of Reading, PA. Doris is predeceased by her loving husband of 66 years, Gus; and son Christopher. She is survived by her son, Glenn (Alisa) Lewis; grandchildren, Nick (Stacey) Lewis, Shelby (Cody) Canale; and great-grandchildren, Nick, and Logan Lewis. Doris surely had a warm welcome in heaven as her beloved husband, Gus; welcomed her with open arms. Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Doris' name to an Alzheimer's Association of choice. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences can be left for the family at: Adams-perfect.com.

