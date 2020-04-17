Lewis, Gus, - 85, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on April 8th, 2020. Gus is the son of late Nick & Anna Lewis of Reading, PA. He is pre-deceased by his son, Christopher. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years; Doris, his son; Glenn (Alisa), his grandchildren; Nick aka "Big Guy" (Stacey), Shelby aka "Froggy" (Cody), and great-grandchildren; Nick & Logan. Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Gus' name to a local animal shelter. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences can be left for the family at: adams-perfect.com
Most Popular
-
Following complaints from residents and contractors, construction has stopped in N.J.
-
Body of male senior citizen discovered in Vineland Walmart parking lot
-
Atlantic City, Pleasantville men charged with violating COVID-19 mandate
-
Ventnor man possibly saves the life of an elderly man a day before Easter in the city
-
South Jersey basketball community mourns official who died of COVID-19: McGarry
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
sponsored promotion
Support Open Local Businesses
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
BOSS CLEANING & HAULING House clean outs, demolition, construction site clean ups. Free …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.