Lewis, Gus, - 85, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on April 8th, 2020. Gus is the son of late Nick & Anna Lewis of Reading, PA. He is pre-deceased by his son, Christopher. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years; Doris, his son; Glenn (Alisa), his grandchildren; Nick aka "Big Guy" (Stacey), Shelby aka "Froggy" (Cody), and great-grandchildren; Nick & Logan. Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Gus' name to a local animal shelter. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences can be left for the family at: adams-perfect.com

To plant a tree in memory of Gus Lewis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries