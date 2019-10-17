Lewis, Jerry Edward, Jr., - 59, of Camden, NJ went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Cooper University Hospital."Turtle", as he was affectionately called by family and friends, was born to the late Jerry Edward Lewis Sr. and Josephine A. Lewis in Atlantic City, New Jersey on October 21, 1959. He attended Pleasantville School Systems from which he graduated. Jerry was employed by various places of employment in the security field such as Atlantic City Hospital, the Atlantic City Hotels & Casinos, Camden Tweeter Center and 24 years at the Camden Board of Education. He enjoyed quality time with his grandchildren, family and friends. "To know Jerry was to love him". His main pass time was watching his Dallas Cowboys games. Jerry truly holds the award for the number one Dallas Cowboys football fan. He leaves to celebrate his life; his son Darnell Lewis (Tasha), of Camden, NJ, lifelong friend and mother of his only child Victoria C. Gandy of Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, three grandchildren Darnell Jr., Tiffany, and Kyle; three brothers Darryl Lewis, of Atlantic City, NJ, Mark Lewis (Shawn), of Galloway, NJ and Anthony Miller of Tampa FL; three sisters Regina Farrow, of Atlantic City, NJ, Karen Gilbert (Derrick), of Pleasantville, NJ, Sandra Harris (Dean), of Pleasantville, NJ and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Jerry is predeceased by his sister Devy Rochelle Lewis. Extended family, all of which reside in Camden, NJ: Montrea-step daughter, and her daughters Trea, Jolea, and Tamia; Special Friend Vickie Williams, and her sons Chad and Cyle. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at St. James A.M.E. Church on the corner of New York and Arctic Avenues, Atlantic City, NJ where family and friends may view from 9:00 AM until the time of services. Burial: Seaside Cemetery, Marmora, NJ. Professional services by Serenity Funeral Home, LLC 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609) 383-9994
