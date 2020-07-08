LEWIS, Sr., BRIAN STEWARD, - 49, of Pleasantville, New Jersey, passed away suddenly on Sunday ~ July 5th, 2020 as a result of a motorcycle accident. He was born on December 22nd, 1970 to John Louis Stewart and Barbara C. Lewis in Atlantic City, NJ. "BL", as he was fondly known, was raised in Atlantic City, attended Atlantic City High School, and graduated from both ACCC and Mercer Community College with Honors in Culinary Arts. He was an Instructor Chef at Mercer Community College, a Chef at the Center City Café - Trenton Campus, and a Cook part-time at Whole Foods Market in Princeton, NJ. He was predeceased by: his father, John Louis Stewart; his two Sisters, Sharon Stewart and Tracey Lewis; and his Brother, Philip Stewart. He leaves to celebrate his wonderful memories and accomplishments: his loving wife of 32 years, Shellie Williams Lewis; his five amazing Children, Brian Jr., Markus, Jayson, Paris, and Tyrese; his loving Mother, Barbara C. Stewart; his beautiful GrandDaughter, Rylee; his two Siblings, Cherisse Lewis & Havanna Berry (Kalvin); his two Nieces, Barbara Berry and Taylor Sterling; his two Nephews, Jonathan Lewis and Keevon Berry; his Mother-in-Law, Lois Williams; his two Brother-in-Laws, Walter Simms and Dasson Wiggins; his close friend, Jeff Martin; and a host of other loving family and friends. He will be deeply missed. Services of Love & Remembrance will be held on Thursday ~ July 9th, 2020 at Mikal's Funeral Parlor ~ located at 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401. For further info, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131.
