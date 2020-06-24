LEYES, WILLIAM B. "BILL", JR., - 93, of Cape May, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2020, in the comfort of his home. Bill honorably served in the United States Coast Guard. During his working years, Bill worked as a boiler inspector and upon his move to Cape May, he continued to keep busy by serving on the Cape May City Shade Tree Commission. Bill is dearly missed by his family which includes his four daughters, Gail Knox, Jean Leyes, Donna Wernik, and Sandra Neill, as well as, his loving grandchildren. Bill's graveside ceremony will be held on Friday (June 26th) at 10 am in Cold Spring Cemetery, Lower Twp. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com

