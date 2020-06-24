LEYES, WILLIAM B. "BILL", JR., - 93, of Cape May, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2020, in the comfort of his home. Bill honorably served in the United States Coast Guard. During his working years, Bill worked as a boiler inspector and upon his move to Cape May, he continued to keep busy by serving on the Cape May City Shade Tree Commission. Bill is dearly missed by his family which includes his four daughters, Gail Knox, Jean Leyes, Donna Wernik, and Sandra Neill, as well as, his loving grandchildren. Bill's graveside ceremony will be held on Friday (June 26th) at 10 am in Cold Spring Cemetery, Lower Twp. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Most Popular
-
A South Jersey Wawa employee was told to take off his Black Lives Matter mask. He quit, and Wawa is examining its uniform policies.
-
Atlantic City water park will be 'best' in country, Showboat owner says
-
This popular pub can now be all yours — along with a house and a 7-acre farm
-
Gunbattle near Atlantic City school leads to chase, road closings, arrest
-
Hard Rock casino rolls out safety plan for reopening
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
RJHK CONSTRUCTION All your construction needs with one call. Owner John Keen on-site on all …
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.