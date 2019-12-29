Leypoldt, Mary T., - 93, of Ocean City, NJ, passed away peacefully, Friday, December 27, 2019 at The Bridges with her family by her side. Born in Philadelphia, Pa she was a graduate of Hallahan High School Class of 1943. She had lived Narberth, Pa before moving to Ocean City 54 years ago. Mrs. Leypoldt had worked for Pennsylvania Railroad in the Accounting Department before her retirement. She was predeceased by her husband: William C. Leypoldt, Jr. in 2006 and her sister: Betty Gallagher. Surviving are her sons: Stephen W. (Pamela) Leypoldt and Brian (Nicole) Leypoldt. Also surviving are three grandchildren: Stephen Jr., Aiden and Abigail. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 10 O'clock from St. Frances Cabrini R. C. Church of St. Damien Parish, 2nd Street at Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from 9 O'clock until time of Mass. Burial will follow in Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contribution to Angelic Hospice, 8025 Black Horse Pike, Ste 501, West Atlantic City, NJ 08232. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
