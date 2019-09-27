Li, Kwan, - 70, of Atlantic City, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Sunday, September 1st, 2019. Kwan immigrated from Guangzhou, China and settled down in Atlantic City 30 years ago. He worked at Resort Casino as a dealer until he retired. He will be remembered by his wife Wai, his son Chin, and daughter Tina.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Florida standoff ends after police shock Atlantic City man while delivering soda
-
Pleasantville man killed in collision with road paving roller
-
Vineland teacher investigated for 'offensive' social media post related to missing girl
-
Police investigating sudden death of a dog in Egg Harbor Township
-
90-year-old woman killed in Margate car crash
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A Superior Cleaning Company With Attention to Detail Weekly, Bi-Weekly, Construction Clean-U…
BMK CLEANOUT, LLC JUNK REMOVAL Home Trash Out & Clean Out Company. Also Yard maintenance…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.