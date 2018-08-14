Liberatore, Frances Mary (Mead), - of Absecon, God reached out and touched her and took her home to be with him on Saturday, August 11, 2018. Born to the late Charles J. Mead and Mary Rosiah in Bridgeton, NJ, Fran graduated from Bridgeton Senior High School in June of 1959 and started her career with Atlantic Electric Company the following day. She started out as a file clerk and, then sales, bookkeeping, cashiering, and Customer Service; and then relocated to Pleasantville to the Main Office working as Secretary and Clerical Specialist for 36 years. She was a Quarter Century Member and served a term of Secretary. When the company transferred to Delaware, not wanting to relocate again, Fran joined Family Service Association for the next nine years working in Consumer Credit until her retirement in 2004. Fran was a gentle, quiet soul; always putting others first, always organized. Her faith was strong and she was a breast cancer survivor. Fran met her soulmate, Ralph in church and knew from the moment they met that God had sent him to her. They were both very active and hard workers for the Knights of Columbus, the Comfort Ministry. Fran loved to sing and joined the choir. Fran learned to make Polish dishes from spending her young years next to her namesake, her grandmother, and when she met Ralph she leaned to cook Italian dishes and loved to cook for her sons, Dominic (Kelly), Benjamin and R. Joseph (Carol). She adored her grandson, Dominic Jr. Fran made all birthdays and holidays special by decorating for the occasion, cooking their favorites for their special days and the many weekends sharing all the news of the week. She never tired of looking for that special gift that she knew would bring a smile to their face. Family meant food, togetherness, and lots of love to go around. Though Ralph had many serious health issues, Fran would be right there beside him, always thinking positive thoughts and praying for his recovery. Their love for one another was very deep. Ralph in turn was right beside Fran when she was ill, giving her encouragement and the extra push she needed to keep going. She loved to read as did Ralph. Fran loved her flowers and would spend many hours with Ralph nurturing them. Fran loved to travel and spent time traveling through 13 countries in Europe, up and down both coasts of Florida and the southern states, Hawaii and all of its islands, and her favorites, from New York through all of the New England States. Fran especially liked New Hampshire, where she found lovely mountains (not as tall as the Swiss Alps). She saw the beauty in everything that God created. Fran stated that there was so much peace and serenity in just sitting beside a babbling brook, watching the mountains, and the surrounding beauty. She was an animal lover from a very young age and leaves behind her beloved Pepper and her Westie, Ginger Lee. Fran leaves behind not only her children and grandson, but her special God Child, Katherine and sister, Rebecca whom she and Ralph loved, two sisters, Ann Bauman (John) and Beatrice; brothers, John (Katherine), William, and Fred (Theresa); numerous nieces and nephews especially her favorite nephew, William III; as well as cousins. She is predeceased by sisters, Lillie Mae, and Irma and two brothers, Clarence J. and Stephan. A visitation will be at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church on Thursday, August 16th from 10:00 to 11:00 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Interment will immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway, 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
