Liberatore, Ralph J., - 81, of Absecon, NJ, passed away on March 28, 2020. In light of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, a private interment will be held. Mr. Liberatore was born on November 13, 1938 in Buffalo, New York. Mr. Liberatore was a wonderful husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, brother, friend and mentor to many. Mr. Liberatore was a past Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus-Villa Marie Counsel, and past Navigator for the Knights of Columbus-Fr. McGivney Assembly. Family, faith and community service were vitally important to Mr. Liberatore. Mr. Liberatore was preceded in death by his loving wife, Carole J. Liberatore (1999); his long-time partner, Francis Mead; his sister, Sandra Lee Wirth; and brother-in-law, Bill Wirth Sr. Survivors include three sons, Ralph J. Liberatore Jr. (loving daughter-in-law, Carol), Dominic A. Liberatore (loving daughter-in-law, Kelly), Dr. Benjamin L. Liberatore; grandson, Dominic A. Liberatore Jr.; granddaughter, September (Eric) Mayer; nephew, Bill Wirth Jr. (Sandy); great-nephew, Brian Wirth (Jennifer); sister, MaryAnn Phelps (Dennis); and close family friend, DJ Green. Mr. Liberatore will be missed immensely by all who knew him. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Ralph Liberatore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
