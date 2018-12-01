Librizzi, Anthony ("Stony") Paul, - 64, of Galloway, passed away surrounded by his loving children and family on Wednesday. November 28th,2018. Anthony was with the Ventnor Police Department for 18 years and his favorite times were when he was a detective and Captain. He then changed careers and a became a financial advisor for the past 27 years. He enjoyed coaching sports, teaching Sunday school and spending time with his children. He was known for his great sense of humor and willingness to help others. He is the son of late Joseph and Marion Librizzi. He is survived by his children, who were his pride and joy, his son, Nicholas and his daughter, Lauren; his brothers, Roy and Joseph (Linda) Librizzi; his sisters, Marion McDonough (Dennis) and Donna Delaverdac (Claude); and many nieces and nephews.A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 4th at 9:00 am to 11:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Parish, Church of the Assumption, 146 S. Pitney Rd, Galloway, NJ, 08215. Then to his final resting place along with his parents at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays landing. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
