LIBRONE, GENO, - of Ventnor, (August 5, 1926 - May 18, 2019) Geno passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. He was predeceased by his parents Juliette Selvaggi (Librone) and Andrea Librone, his wife Rita and daughter Andrea Geno was born and raised in Philadelphia and moved to Ventnor, NJ in 1969. He was a Veteran of World War II and served in Germany. Geno's greatest joys were his wife Rita and their 6 children; Philip (Martha), Christina, Julia, Michael (Karen), Andrea, and Holly (Eric); the grandchildren, Erica, David, Philip, Lauren, Alexandrea, Geno, Olivia, Michael, Christen, Jolan and Josh; great-grandchildren Gianna, James, Grant, Kai, Ava and Aidan. He attended Bok High School in Phila, and after moving to Ventnor he worked as a Prudential Insurance Agent and retired in 1990. Geno was passionate about Philadelphia sports, playing poker, betting the horses and meeting his buddies for breakfast every Friday morning. He loved spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren. He had an incredible sense of humor and couldn't finish telling a joke because of his uncontrollable laughter. He will be remembered by all who knew him for his gentle nature, humility, and loving kindness. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for Geno Librone 11:00 am Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 2651 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 10:00 am in the Church. The Rite of Committal will be offered at Holy Cross Cemetery Route 40 in Mays Landing following Mass. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC.
