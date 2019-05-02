Licata, Jerome Carman, - 70, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. He was born on May 21, 1948, in Camden, NJ. Jerry was a big man with a kind and generous heart. He was always ready, willing and able to help anyone over the years he impacted many lives. A graduate of Cherry Hill High School West, Jerry earned varsity letters in football, wrestling, and track. He was the first football player from Cherry Hill to be named to the first string of the 1966 All-State Football Team. He was also a district heavyweight wrestling champ. In 1993 he was inducted into the Cherry Hill High School West Athletic Hall of Fame. In 1968, Jerry enlisted in the US Navy, where he was promoted to Petty Officer 1st Class. He was honorably discharged in 1972. After his discharge from the Navy, Jerry became a builder and built many homes. His motto was to build homes well and do it in a cost-effective way so more people could have the dream of owning their own homes. In 1979 Jerry decided to go to college at Rutgers University Camden. At that time he was a builder full time and also a student full time. He joined the wrestling team at age 30 and had a winning record. He also enjoyed playing golf. Jerry's devotion to the military and veterans was apparent in most things he did. He also was a staunch defender of our first responders. Jerry was involved in many community organizations over the years. He was a past president of Cape Assist, Middle Township Chamber of Commerce, the Kiwanis Club of Cape May Court House, and the Middle Township Football Boosters. He was a commissioner on the New Jersey Highway Authority for eight years. Jerry is survived by his devoted wife of 48 years, Mary Pennell Licata; his three children, Jerome R. (Tammi) of Cape May Court House; Carrie (Chris) Maleski of Holly Springs, NC; and Kendra (Joel) Rickards of Swedesboro, NJ; his grandchildren, Reagan, Carmen, Jerome and Bryn Licata, Caitlyn and Mary Maleski, and Jaden and Dylan Rickards. He is also survived by his brothers, Massimo Licata, Jr. of Grant, FL and Leonard Licata of Medford, NJ. Jerry is predeceased by his parents Massimo Licata, Sr. and Rose Licata Loyden, and his sister Mary Lou Charboneau. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to any veterans organization of your choice. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.