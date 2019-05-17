LIDDY, Sister Mary Ann, - of Atlantic City, Sister Mary Ann Liddy, formerly Sister Mary Natalie, entered eternal life on May 15, 2019 surrounded by her loving family and community. Born in Philadelphia August 15, 1938, she was the eldest child of the late Joe and Sis Liddy. In 1956, Sister Mary Ann entered the Sisters of Mercy. She earned a BA degree from Georgian Court College, now University, a Master's in Education from Trenton State College and furthered her studies at Fordham, Rutgers, and Rowan Universities with certifications in Nursery School Education, Elementary Education, Principal & Supervision, and Counseling. Sister spent 60 years in education. She taught at St. Johns in Paulsboro, St. Mary's Academy in Lakewood, St. Joseph's in Trenton, St. Catherine's in Keansburg, St. Matthew's in Edison, and Our Lady Star of the Sea in Atlantic City. She also served as Principal at St. Joseph's and St. Matthew's. Sister Mary Ann enjoyed all her years serving in elementary education first as teacher, then principal and the last 25 years in ministry as school counselor at Our Lady Star of the Sea School. Her life as a Sister of Mercy was a mirror of the ideal described by Catherine McAuley: compassionate, prayerful, gentle and strong. Sister Mary Ann was an avid fan of all Philadelphia sports teams, especially the Phillies and the Eagles. In addition to her devotion to prayer and helping others, she enjoyed spending time with her family whom she dearly loved. Sister was predeceased by her brother-in-law Terry Watson and life-long friend, Sister Margaret Bulfin. Those left to enjoy her memory are sisters Joyce (Jack) Krohn and Trudy Watson, brother Joe (Sue) Liddy, 5 nieces, 3 nephews, 10 grandnieces, 11 grandnephews and many Sisters of Mercy. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Mercy, Mid-Atlantic Community, 1645 Highway 22, Watchung, NJ 07069 or Our Lady Star of the Sea School 15 N California Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. To celebrate her life, services will be held at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 2651 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ. Visitation: 9:00 am to 11:30am. Welcome Home: 10:00am. Mass of Christian Burial: 12:00pm Burial: Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing, NJ. Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC.
