LIDDY, Sister Mary Ann, - of Atlantic City, Sister Mary Ann Liddy, formerly Sister Mary Natalie, entered eternal life on May 15, 2019 surrounded by her loving family and community. To celebrate her life, services will be held TODAY , Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 2651 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ. Visitation: 9:00 am to 11:30am. Welcome Home: 10:00am. Mass of Christian Burial: 12:00pm Burial: Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing, NJ. Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC.
