Lieb, Richard Gregory, - 67, of Mays Landing, was called home to the Lord at AtlantiCare , Pomona, NJ surrounded by his family on Thursday, July 26, 2018. He was born on August 3, 1950. Richard attended Assumption grade school and graduated from Oakcrest High School. He was employed as a carpenter and then later worked and retired from the Atlantic City Expressway. Richard was a member of Cologne Fire Company and Germania Gunning Club. He enjoyed his life in the woods, hunting, fishing, gardening and tending his chickens. He shared his heart with family and friends. Predeceased by his parents, Leonard and Elizabeth (Westergom) Lieb; baby brother, Anthony Lieb; and sister, Rosemarie Lieb. Richard is survived by his brothers, Leonard (Adele) Lieb and Phillip (Donna) Lieb; his sister, Betty Ann (Nick) Mangold; his nephews, Michael (Margie) Mangold, Timothy (Sherry) Mangold, Ken (Tracey) Mangold, Chris (Kelli) Lieb, Andrew Hamilton, Lenny (Dawn) Hamilton, William Hamilton, Eric Hamilton, Beau (Jen), and Aaron (Stacy)Lieb; his nieces, Dawn (Pete) Livingston, Laurie (Mike) Kinner, Sarah (Jim) Jordan, Annemarie (Martin) Bell, and Terry Ann Hamilton; and 28 great nephews and nieces. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 29th from 6:00 t0 8:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City, 609-965-0357. And again on Monday, July 30th from 10:00 to 11:00 at St. Nicholas Church, 525 St. Louis Ave, Egg Harbor City with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Interment will immediately follow at Germania Cemetery in Galloway. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
