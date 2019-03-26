Liepe, Evelyn L. (nee Johnson), - 82, of Pleasantville, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2019. She is predeceased by her mother, Mabel Perri and step father, Ralph Perri, sister, Camille Perri, nephew, Ralph Perri. She is survived by her two sons, Henry Liepe Jr., his wife, Kathy, Michael R. Liepe, and partner Gary Breen. Her grandchildren, Kristina Tilley (Christopher Tilley), Nicole Potenski (John Potenski), Patricia Liepe (Justin Bowers), Elizabeth Cruz (Rajesh Singh), great-grandchildren; Evelynn, Jason, Abigail, Oliver, and soon to come, John Charles III, Evelyn was a life long resident of Pleasantville, NJ. She loved being around people and especially cherished her extended family. She attended the Caring Senior Program in Pleasantville while living in Pleasant Acres where she enjoyed spending time with friends in the program. Evelyn moved to The Heritage Assisted Living in Hammonton in 2011 and quickly became well known for the excitement she brought to the quiet town of Hammonton. She enjoyed arts and crafts, playing bingo, and talking with everyone. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 28 at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, 1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ. Viewing 10:00 and service 11:00. Interment: Laurel Memorial Park, Egg Harbor Township. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for the family at adams-perfect.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.