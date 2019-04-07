Ligameri, Anna Mae, - of Brigantine peacefully passed away on April 5th at the age of 86. She is predeceased by her husband, Francis. She is also predeceased by her parents; her brothers, Jack and Bill; and her sister, Dorothy. She is survived by her daughters, Donna Andros (Charles) and Laura Nale (Douglas); her grandchildren, Lindsay, Taylor, Dana, and Franklin; her great-grandson, Andros; and her brother, Charlie. She was treasured by many nieces, nephews, and friends. A perpetual lover of anything fun and competitive, Anna could be seen throughout her life frequenting Bingo halls and pinochle tables, devastating any opponent in her path. Later in life, she could often be found crocheting baby blankets for the world's warmest great-grandchildren and attempting to break the world record for most chocolates eaten in a single sitting. Her surviving family would like to thank her for teaching them how to be strong, so that they can be strong now; for teaching them how to laugh, so that they can find light in these dark times; and for teaching them how to love each other, so that they can be by each other's sides in her absence. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Anna's life on Thursday, April 11th at Keates-Plum Funeral Home in Brigantine. Viewing will take place from 10-11am, followed by a service. The burial will take place at Atlantic County Veterans' Cemetery in Estell Manor. To pay respects, leave condolences or share your fondest memory of Anna please visit www.keatesplum.com . Services have been entrusted to Keates-Plum Funeral Home 609-266-3481.
