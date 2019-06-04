Liggieri, Edward H., - 79, of Galloway, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, June 1, surrounded by his family. Ed was a man who couldn't sit still. He loved raising his family on Skyline Lake in Ringwood where he worked hard to purchase a modest house for his young family. He turned that house into a home that provided for many happy years of memories. He was involved as a Cub Scout leader, a soccer coach and the lake association. When he and his wife Jane later moved to Smithville, Edward sang with Sal's Pals & Gals and then later with the Second Chance at Four Seasons Smithville, joined a bocce league, and was always there to help a neighbor or a friend, or deliver the community newspapers. He and his wife, Jane (nee Woolley), enjoyed over 55 years together. Edward is survived by his devoted wife Jane and beloved sons Peter (Elayne), Edward Jr. (E.J.) (Diane), Mark (Sammie), and Cherished grandfather of Andrew, Nicholas, Kenny, Amy and Jin. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Lowenstein-Saraceno Funeral Home, 58 South New York Road Galloway, N.J. 08205. A service will begin at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to the American Heart Association.
