Lilly, Eileen (nee Zwolak), - 76, of Marmora, passed away peacefully in her home on November 25, 2019, surrounded by her children. Over the last ten years, Eileen has lived her life to the fullest by caring for her family, travelling the world and working in a career she enjoyed, while quietly and courageously battling her cancers. Eileen was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA, where she graduated from Mastbaum High School in 1960. After her marriage to John Earl Lilly and starting a family, Eileen moved to Ocean City, NJ in 1973, where the family remained. Eileen was passionate about family and work. She owned and operated The Fireplace Country before obtaining her Real Estate License. Eileen spent the remainder of her career as a successful realtor in Ocean City, which provided her the opportunity to raise her five children in a close-knit, loving family. Eileen's goal was to keep her family close and took that to a new level by selling them all homes within a 5 mile radius of her own. She was a phone call or short ride away. If you ever needed to find Eileen or her family, you could swing by her house any Thursday evening, where she hosted "Thursday night dinner" for the people she loved most. Eileen loved nothing more than spending time with her family at home and on various vacations. She loved Disney World, making it an annual trip from the time her children were small until her passing. She also liked to go on cruises with her family and was looking forward to one this winter that will sail with only her memories present. Eileen is predeceased by her parents, John and Alyce Zwolak (nee Graham), her son Earl J. Lilly, her sister Margie Delaney (Pat), and nephew Patrick Delaney. She is survived by her former husband, J. Earl Lilly, brother Tom Zwolak (Debbie), and her children, Tom Lilly (Ellen), Colleen Matura (Billy), Monique Tarves (Sean), and Keith Lilly. She will be lovingly remembered by her family and grandchildren, Mackenzie and Peyton Matura and, Gavin, Easton, and Hayden Tarves. Eileen is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to attend services for Eileen on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11 o'clock at St. Augustine's R. C. Church of Saint Damien Parish, 13th and Wesley Avenue, Ocean City, NJ 08226. A visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with a memorial mass to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center at Jefferson Health, given in memory tribute to Eileen Lilly @ www.sidneykimmelcancercenter.jeffersonhealth.org/giving. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
