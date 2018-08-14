Lilly, James J. III "Moe", - of Palermo, NJ, on August 12, 2018. Moe was a parishioner of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish in Marmora, NJ. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Lilly (nee Harkins). Devoted father of Marianne Sierocinski (Stephen), Denise Lyons (Stephen), Dawn M. Dieterle (Bob), Christine Lilly (Pat Woods), the late Joan Pendergast (the late Thomas), and the late Barbara Conwell (William). Brother of Sr. Maureen James IHM and brother-in-law of Margaret Joyce. Also survived by his 14 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend his Funeral Thursday 8:30 - 9:45 AM at John F. Fluehr & Sons Inc., 3301-15 Cottman Ave.Philadelphia PA 19149. Funeral Mass St. Matthew Church (Upper) 10:30 AM Interment Private. Friends may call Wednesday evening 7 - 9 PM at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers Mass Cards or contributions to the Sisters of the IHM, Camilla Hall 1145 W. King Road Malvern PA 19355
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.