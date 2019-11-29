Lim, MD, Dr. Mario R., - Philadelphia, PA and Margate, NJ on Nov. 20, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann (nee Hoban). Loving father of Paula Brown (Kevin), Manuel 'Frankie' Lim and the late Mario R. Lim, Jr. and the late Kyran Lim. Pop Pop to Mario and Kyran. Dear brother of Rosario Clarin and the late Basilia Benigno, Rosalia Lim, Perfecnita Thomas and Pelagia Garalde. Sadly missed by his numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to Celebrate Dr. Lim's Life on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, beginning at 9:30 AM and participate in his Funeral Mass at 11:30 AM. all in Holy Name of Jesus Parish, 701 East Gaul St. Phila., PA 19125. Int. Resurrection Cem. McELVARR Funeral Home, Phila., PA
