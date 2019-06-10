Lindholm, Elmer Martin, - 94, of Rio Grande, NJ, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019. Born in Rio Grande to the late Arthur and Elsa Lindholm, he was the fifth of twelve children and was a longtime resident of this area. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He enjoyed farming and working in the yard. Mr. Lindholm is survived by his daughter, Carol Medernach; his son, Martin Lindholm; his brothers, Ralph, George, Raymond, and Kenneth Lindholm; his eight grandchildren; many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; and his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wives, Irene and Patricia; his children, Keith, Patricia, and Nancy; his daughter in law, Patricia; and his siblings, Everett, Irene Conrey, Margaret Whilden, Carl, Elsie Beck, Ruth James, and Robert. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to any veterans' organization. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
