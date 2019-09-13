Lindholm, Ralph Melvin, - 91, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019. He was born in the family home in Rio Grande, NJ to the late Arthur and Elsa Bradenberg Lindholm, who came to the U.S. from Finland in 1922. Ralph worked at Burdette Tomlin Memorial Hospital for 30 years until his retirement in April of 1993. He loved the Phillies, win or lose. He enjoyed his many friends at "The Donut Shop". The family offers a special thanks to all the personnel at Brookdale and Grace Care who welcomed Ralph into their home and made him feel so special in his many years there. Ralph is survived by his brothers, George, Raymond, and Kenneth; and his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Everett, Irene Conrey, Margaret Whilden, Carl, Elmer, Elsie Beck, Ruth James, and Robert. Services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations to V&J Farber Research Center, Wills Eye Hospital, 840 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107 will be appreciated. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

