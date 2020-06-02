Lindsay, Maria Dyan (Sikorski), - 72, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, passed away on May 26, 2020. She was lovingly called Dyan by those who knew her best. Dyan was born in Baltimore Maryland and grew up in Wagner's Point. She often told stories of fond memories growing up there. She graduated from Southern High School in Baltimore, Maryland. After that, she held several different jobs, but her favorite was that of being a mother. She had three daughters, with whom she loved to spend her time. One thing she enjoyed was baking with her daughters. She loved making treats with them, especially Polish Chrusciki. She loved country music. Luke Bryan was her favorite artist. Dyan looked forward to spending time with her best friend, Nina. She was a devoted grandmother to her grandchildren, who would often ask for sleepovers at Gram's or Grammy's. Dyan is predeceased by her parents, Richard & Barbara Sikorski; and her brother Richard Sikorski. She is survived by her brothers Robert and Micheal; her daughters Michele Abbamondi & her husband, Dante; Brittany DiBuono & her husband, Joseph; and Kellyn Bongiovanni & her husband, Joseph; her grandchildren Madison and Jane Abbamondi, LJ and Bryce DiBuono, and Riley Bongiovanni; and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to FACES 4 Autism. Arrangements by Adams Perfect Funeral Home, Northfield, NJ.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
LIVE UPDATES: Brigantine shuts beach for overcrowding
-
113,000 temporarily dropped from getting unemployment payments
-
‘I am afraid’: Casino workers keep heads up but still worried after two months sans jobs
-
Toll hikes start Sept. 13 on Atlantic City Expressway, parkway, turnpike
-
Atlantic City enacts 7 p.m. curfew through June 8 after looting, vandalism follow peaceful protest
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
A+ Handy People Free Estimates On the job 20 yrs. + Ceramic Tile Walls And Floors Trim Work …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.