Lingesso, Gaylene, - of Galloway, loving mother, grandmother and wife to Carl Lingesso, took her last breath on March 30, 2020. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Gaylene was born in McKeesport, PA on December 15, 1946. Gay graduated from McKeesport High School and worked in the Business Department for US Steel. She was the life of the party wherever she went, filling rooms with her vibrant personality and colorful sense of humor. Gay's smile and character were infectious and she made many friends throughout her journey. Gaylene met her husband Carl Lingesso in Wildwood, NJ. It was an unbelievable love story, with trips between Pittsburgh and Rochester, they saw each other six times. On the seventh time it was at the alter on August 31, 1968. Together, they raised a family of two children, Peter (Jen Lingesso) and Nicole Lingesso (Stuart Fishman) and six grandchildren (Gabrielle, Karina, Julia, Miranda, Carlo and Jack). Gay and Carl's fairytale romance encompassed over 51 beautiful and unforgettable years together. Gaylene and Carl lived 35 happy years in Mt. Laurel. Eventually, following retirement, they moved to their dream home in Sea Isle City, NJ. Gay loved the beach, her house and filling it with wonderful memories over the course of 15 years with family and friends. They then continued their story by moving to Galloway, NJ. Unfortunately, due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 crisis, no firm plans have been announced at this time. There are plans for a memorial ceremony in the near future. Upon final plans, we will reach out to our family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made to Holy Redeemer Hospice services in Egg Harbor Township, NJ. Arrangements by Lowenstein-Saraceno Funeral Home.
