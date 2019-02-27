Link , Patricia Ann (Reynolds) "Patsy" "Pat" , - 80, of Absecon, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Pat was born on September 2, 1938 to Milam and Georgia Mae (Vaughn) Reynolds in Emeryville, CA. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Haley Reynolds of Slaton, TX, her half-brother Roy Lee Jeske of TX, and her son Duane E. Link of NJ. She is survived by her husband Edward E. Link and her son Eugene E. Link. Pat will always and forever be remembered for her love of Texas, where she spent a great deal of her childhood. Pat was known for her "Don't mess with Texas" attitude. This attitude was passed down to all of her grandchildren, who were the absolute joys and greatest treasures of her life. Granny, as she was affectionately called, will always be remembered for her fierce loyalty, and her unending love she had for each of her grandchildren. Granny leaves behind 5 grandchildren, Franklin E. Agli (Deborah), Austin Agli, Brandon Favro, Dayonara Link and Spencer Agli, as well as 3 great grandchildren. Pat will eternally be remembered by her life-long best friend and "sister" Phyllis Gregory of CA as well as many nieces, nephews, and many people she called friends. A memorial service will be held for Pat on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Lowenstein-Saraceno Funeral Home, 58 S New York Rd Galloway NJ 08205 from 5-7 pm. Memorial cards can be sent to the funeral home in care of Lisa Avis.
