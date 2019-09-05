Link, Roger George, - 47, died suddenly at home on August 27, 2019. Roger was born September 5, 1971, in Rochester, NY. He graduated from Penn State University with a degree in civil engineering. He then went on to obtain a professional engineering license. Roger worked for 15 years in Portland, OR with Worley Parsons Engineers. He moved to Richmond, VA and had been employed by Progressive Design an engineering and construction firm. Roger enjoyed his boat on the Chesapeake and riding his dirt bike. He was very fond of taking many vacation trips with his family. Roger will be missed and fondly remembered by his parents, George and Peggy Link of Mays Landing, a sister Gail (Marshall) McCausland, niece Courtney and nephew Jason McCausland. He also leaves a brother Jerry and nephew Roman Link of Hummelstown, PA. He is also survived by a cousin Susan Herman and son Max Wilson of Rochester, NY, and an aunt Beverly Shay of CA plus several cousins. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Roger's visitation hour from 10:00 -11: 00 am at St. Katharine Drexel Church, 6075 West Jersey Ave., Egg Harbor Twp., NJ on Friday, September 6, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am. Final commendation and farewell will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roger's memory to a charity of one's choice or your local SPCA as Roger had a special love for animals and was a devoted owner of rescue dogs. To leave condolence, pay respects or share a special memory of Roger please go to www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.
