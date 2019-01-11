Linn, Phyllis A., - 77, of Sea Isle City, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, January 9, 2019. She was born in Philadelphia to the late Nile R. and Margaret Keenan Linn. She was payroll supervisor/supervising personnel clerk for Sea Isle City for 40 years. Phyllis was a member for 35 years and Past Chief of the Sea Isle City Volunteer Ambulance Corps before becoming a member of the Middle Township Ambulance Corps Court House Rescue. She was also a member of the Sea Isle City United Methodist Church, the Environmental Commission, the Order of the Eastern Star, and the School Board for Sea Isle City Public School. She was a Little League Baseball coach. Phyllis is survived by her siblings, David (Theresa) Linn, Nile (Helen) Linn, and Joan McCann; her seven nephews and one niece; and her great-nieces and great-nephews. Funeral service will be held on Monday, January 14, 2019, at 11:30 am at the Sea Isle City United Methodist Church, 4102 Central Avenue, Sea Isle City, NJ, where viewing will begin at 10:30 am. Interment will be in Seaville Methodist Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Middle Township Ambulance Corps, PO Box 331, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
