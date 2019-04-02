Lischin, Theodore "Teddy", - 75, passed away peacefully on March 29th surrounded by loved ones. He is predeceased by his parents, Irving Lischin and Mae Schwartz and is survived by his daughters, Carin Cohen (Guy), Heather Veleanu (Leor), and Lauren Gillman (Adam); his grandchildren, Daniel, Eden, Elsie, Levi, Harrison, and Andrew; his sister, Maxine Block; his nieces Susan and Jodi; and great-nieces and nephews, who will remember him always for his generous spirit and passion for life. Deceased's funeral arrangements: A private memorial service was held in South Jersey.

