Lista, Eva Carmela, - 95, of North Wildwood, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Eva retired from Sears Roebuck and Company after 23 years of service and moved to North Wildwood where she pursued a career in real estate working as a sales associate and broker for Larry Fenza Realty.She then started her own real estate business in Wildwood Crest known as Eva C. Lista Realtor. She continued her career well into her 80s for Hoffman Agency in Wildwood Crest. Eva was devoted to her loving family and a dedicated, caring, generous, kind soul always ready to lend a helping hand and welcomed all to her "Shore House" where many special memories were made to cherish for a lifetime. She was an active member of Notre Dame de la Mer Catholic Church and involved with the Legion of Mary, planning retreats twice yearly for renewal and refreshment of one's spirit. She was surrounded and supported by many dear friends where she maintained and treasured friendships that lasted decades.Eva was predeceased by her mother and father, Michelina and Luigi Lista and her nephews, Michael and Rudy Lista, and Edward Novak. She is survived by her brother Rudolph and sister-in-law Louise Lista, 12 nieces and nephews: Linda and Leon LaBella, Diane Lista, Michele Novak, Louise and Carmen Mangano, Fran and Joe Divon, Tom and Diane Lista, and Tina and Frank Adair; 15 Great Nieces and Nephews; and 8 Great Great Nieces and Nephews. She was "Aunt Eva" to all, loved and will be deeply missed.Funeral and Interment were held privately and arranged by Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
Most Popular
-
LIVE UPDATES: Ocean City, Sea Isle and Strathmere open beaches for sunbathers this weekend
-
Some South Jersey restaurants reopening after closing for pandemic
-
Atlantic County presents reopening recommendations
-
State announces COVID-19 violations in Somers Point, Buena Vista
-
South Jersey hair salon workers to receive back wages from closed Hair Cuttery stores
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Tractor work, Demolition, Stone driveways, Brush/Trash Removal, House cleanups, Tree work. W…
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.