Lista, O.C.D.S., Louise, - 86, of Hammonton, passed away at Samaritan Hospice on January 4, 2020. Born Aug 9, 1933 to Anthony and Helen (Palermo) Sperandeo, she lived in South Philadelphia, PA until moving to Folsom as a teenager. She attended Hammonton High School and graduated in 1951. Louise was the owner and operator of Louise's Beauty Shop in Blue Anchor until she retired to raise her five children. She later returned to work for many years at Whitehall Laboratories. In the year 2000, Louise entered the Discalced Secular Carmelite Order as a candidate. She was clothed with the Scapular on April 1, 2001 and as an Aspirant, began the Formation Program. She made Temporary Promise on May 4, 2003 and Definitive Promise on November 1, 2010. Through her life and dedication to prayer, Louise demonstrated a true Carmelite vocation. Louise will always be remembered for her wonderful Italian cooking, legendary tailgate parties and July 16 celebrations, her generous heart, love for family and friends and her devotion to Catholicism. She was a powerful prayer warrior for family, friends and community. She was predeceased by her parents and husband William (Bill) Lista. She is survived by her children Karen Lista (Joe) of Crownsville, MD, Kathy Lista Allen (Gary) of Orlando, FL, William Lista, Jr. (Patricia), of Rumson, NJ, Toni Ellen Lagona (nee Lista) of Folsom, NJ, and Michael Lista (Kimberly) of Fairhaven, NJ; her grandchildren: Danielle Cardile-Chapman (Nick), Brian and David Isaksen, Cara (Craig), William, III, and Julia Lista, Michael Lagona and Micaela Glassman (David), Allison, John and Jamie Lista; great-grandson Joshua; brother-in-law Anthony Lista (Carmelita), sister-in-law Theresa Sakas, nephew Anthony, niece Annette, many loving cousins, dear friends and her cherished Carmelite sisters. A mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, January 9 at noon, at the St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish St. Joseph Church, Third and French St., Hammonton. Visitation will be from 10 am to 12 noon prior to the Mass. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to one of the following: Sisters of St. Lucy Filippini 219 N. Third Street Hammonton, NJ 08037, Community of St. Therese of the Child Jesus, 118 Avignon Way, Pennsauken, NJ 08109 or Meet-the-Father Ministry, P.O. Box 34, Uxbridge, MA 01569. To share condolences www.marinellafuneralhome.com.

