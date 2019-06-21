Liston, Thomas P., Sr., - 39, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away June 14, 2019. He was born in Philadelphia and worked as a chef in various restaurants in Cape May County. Tommy is survived by his son, Thomas Liston, Jr.; parents James and Susan Liston; siblings: Christopher (Amanda) Liston and Amy (Frank) Liston-Rosa; grandmother Leona Peter; aunt Jayne (Tony) Finocchiaro; uncle Tim (Gerri) Liston; as well as 2 nieces and 2 nephews. He is predeceased by his grandparents Albert Peter, and Joseph and Nellie Liston; great grandmother Leona Buchanan; aunt Jane Frey and her husband John Frey; and uncle Joseph Liston. Funeral services will be Monday, June 24, 2019, at Our Lady of The Angels Church, 35 Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Memorial Mass will start at 11 a.m. Inurnment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery. Donations may be made in Thomas' name to The Branches Outreach Center, 168 East Vermont Avenue, Rio Grande, NJ 08242. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

