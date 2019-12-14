Little, Army Dee, - 83, of Absecon, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at his residence. He was born June 11, 1936, in Candor, North Carolina, to Pearlie (Turner) and Albert Little. Army worked many years as an insurance agent for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company and New York Life Insurance Company. He is survived by: his wife, Pecolia; children, Theresa, Nicole and Darryl Little, and his wife, Fareda; grandchildren, Kayla and Larae Register, Cory Little Gibbs; brother, Albert, Jr. (Cookie); aunt, Victoria Martin; and a host of family and friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be 2PM, Monday, December 16, 2019, at Greenidge Funeral Home, 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 1PM. Graveside funeral services will be 10AM in Candor, North Carolina, Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Oak Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9AM to 10AM Thursday, December 19, 2019, at RC Bostic Funeral Home, 905 Brutonville Road, Candor, North Carolina. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
