Litzinger, Ada M. (Harte, Wigglesworth), - 76, of Egg Harbor Twp., passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019, surrounded by family and friends at Royal Suites Healthcare Facility in Galloway, NJ. Ada was born on July 2, 1943, to Lillian (Kazelka) and John Harte of Pleasantville, NJ. When she married Dennis R. Wigglesworth in 1962, she moved to Mays Landing where they raised their 4 children. She also worked there for many years as a bus driver for both the Township of Hamilton and Oakcrest High School where she was beloved by the students. She also later worked for Craig Test Boring and the FAA Technical Center. Ada was loved by all who met her and loved to travel with family and friends but most of all she will be remembered as the best "Mommom". Ada is survived by her children Dennis Wigglesworth (Carolyn), James Wigglesworth (Kelly), Kimberly King (Stephen), and Michael Wigglesworth (Traci); brother Patrick Harte; grandchildren Joshua Wigglesworth, Allison Carr (Gerry), Taylor Wigglesworth (Alexis), Bristin Andino (Joe), Justin Wigglesworth (Dominique), Ryan VanDongen, Sean VanDongen, and Jenna Wigglesworth; step grandchildren Ali Sullivan, Kim Johnston, Charlie Johnston, Adam Johnston, and Angel Johnston; many great grandchildren; and former daughter-in-law Patricia Rattigan. Ada was preceded in death by her parents John (Bill) and Lillian Harte and her brother Peter Harte. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in her memory to the RNS Cancer and Heart Fund, 3 S. Newport Avenue, Ventnor, NJ, 08406. All are welcome to a life celebration on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 5-7 p.m. followed by a service beginning at 7 p.m. at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street Mays Landing, NJ. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.boakesfuneralhome.com.

