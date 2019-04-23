(Lloyd) Azeez, Anne, - 88, has peacefully passed away at her home on April 22, 2019. Anne was born to Howard and Anna (Banning) Lloyd. She lived most of her life in South Jersey on the beautiful farm where she grew up and where she raised her family. Married for more than 30 years to Sam Azeez, they had four children, Michael (Kathy), Linda (Steve), Susan (Emile) and Cynthia, who gave them twelve grandchildren, Matt, Zach, Jess, Alyse, Ashley, Morgan, Rachel, Ari, Paris, Abigail, Brad and Yael and four great grandchildren Gabriel, Hannah, Adamus and Noah, with a fifth on the way. Anne's extended family, who always were dear to her heart, included her brother Howard (Millie); her sisters Lois (Corky), and Ruth (Ken), Morris (Bonnie) and her much loved nieces and nephews. Anne embodied all aspects of a strong, independent woman who always stayed true to her authentic self. Anne treated every person with respect and compassion, never quick to pass judgment and always there to offer support and unconditional love. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, captivating laugh and contagious smile that brought joy and comfort when times were good and when it was needed the most. Never forgetting her humble beginnings, Anne was exceedingly generous, believing that everyone should be given the chance to pursue their dreams. Most of all, Anne put her family first, valuing tradition and the importance of everyone sharing unforgettable experiences and adventures together. Her beauty, grace and kind blue eyes will never be forgotten. The family extends their deepest gratitude and appreciation to Katarina and Mariam, whose extraordinary care, kindness and love allowed Anne to live her final years at home. Anne touched the lives of so many and to say that she will be missed is an understatement. Services will be held at the Woodbine Brotherhood Synagogue, 618 Washington Ave Woodbine NJ. on April 23rd at 11am. The family will begin receiving friends at 10am. Interment will follow in Tifereth Israel Cemetery, Woodbine. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Anne may be made to: Sam Azeez Museum of Woodbine Heritage, P. O. Box 519 Woodbine, NJ 08270 To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
