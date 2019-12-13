Lloyd, Elizabeth Jayne (nee Doherty), - 50, of Egg Harbor Twp., died suddenly on December 6, 2019 at Cooper University Hospital after a short illness. Beth was an Atlantic County native having spent her childhood in Atlantic City, Margate and Somers Point. She graduated from Mainland Regional High School and Atlantic Cape Community College. She loved figure skating as young child and joined the Atlantic City Figure Skating Club when she was 14. She subsequently coached both figure and hockey skating until her death. She was happiest at the cold damp rink at 5AM with her skaters. She is survived by her daughters, Alexandria, Michaela, Victoria and step daughters Kayleigh Colantonio and Tabitha Lloyd; her sister Victoria Johnson; nephews Dan Kramer, Jeremy Johnson and Jackson Kelchner; her nieces Lauren Kramer, and Vivian Kelchner; her aunt and uncle Rick and Lynn Chalmers; her cousin Britt Chalmers, her aunt Mary Doherty, and her mother Jayne Doherty. Services will be held on Saturday, December 14, from 2 to 4 PM at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing. A "modern" wake will follow at the Cardiff Volunteer Fire Department, 6609 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township.
