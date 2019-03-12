Lloyd, Louise Grace, - 75, of Cape May Court House, NJ, born to the late John and Ann DiAmbrosio, passed away peacefully in Florida with her children by her side and entered Heaven's Gate on 2-16-19. Devoted mother to children Bill and Helen-Ann. Ever loving Mom-Mom will be missed greatly by grand children Drake & Michael Lloyd, Max & Haley Watson, and John & Austin Tracy. Survived by ex-husband William Lloyd, sisters Susan & Patty DiAmbrosio, son-in-law Chip Watson along with nieces and nephews that so appreciated her maternal spirit. She attended St Mary's Academy in Haddonfield then Drexel University before going on to work for Henry Ford Jr in NYC before moving to Cape May County. It didn't take her long to establish herself in the community. For several years Louise worked in the family awning business, ran Lloyd's Offshore Restaurant, and was an avid volunteer all while raising her children. Her involvement in numerous Social groups included the Ladies Sea Lions, and volunteering for CARA. Later in life she was a Founder of Teaberry Antiques and joined the Red Hats along with various card & knitting clubs. Her joys included being the best Mom-Mom, traveling with friends and family, hosting family dinners, and movies with her Sister, Susan. Her greatest achievement was her family. We ask you to join us to celebrate her Legacy of Love, positive spirit and bubbly personality on Sunday March 17, 2019 at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Memorial service at 2 p.m. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
