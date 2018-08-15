Lloyd, Shereen M., - 75, of Wildwood Crest, NJ, passed away Sunday evening, August 12th. She was born in New Bedford, Mass., and moved to Wildwood when she was seven years old, where she remained the rest of her life. She is survived by her husband Joseph of 42 years, they were constantly together, and you didn't see one without the other. Three son's Robert ( Shari) Cooper, David ( Jenny) Cooper and Kenneth ( Deana) Cooper. Gramma to Matthew, Zachary, Jacob, Jordan and Kai Cooper. These five grandchildren were the absolute " Loves of Her Life", being a Gramma brought joy and happiness to her every day. Shereen was a graduate of Wildwood High School Class of 61. She was a Charter member of the Wildwood Crest Ambulance Auxiliary and volunteer at Burdette Tomlin Hospital. Shereen was a Care Giver for many school teachers children for many years, their " ReRe", enjoyed every one of them. Shereen was a supporter of Middle Township Schools sports programs and could be seen at many of their events. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 am Friday August 17, 2018 at the Church of the Assumption, 7110 Seaview Ave., Wildwood Crest, NJ. were there will be a viewing in the church from 9 to 10:45 am. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Cape May, NJ. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the Middle Township High School Sports Program. Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
