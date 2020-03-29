Loadenthal, Sonia "Sonny", - 92, of Ventnor, passed peacefully on March 25, 2020. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Joseph (Duke) Loadenthal of 71 years. She is survived by her loving and dedicated son, Jay Loadenthal of Upper Township New Jersey, Richie Loadenthal of Naples, Florida; grandchildren, Carl Loadenthal, Michael Loadenthal, Adam Loadenthal; great-grandchildren, Eden Loadenthal, Emory Loadenthal, Simone Loadenthal, Tevye Loadenthal, Durruti Loadenthal, nephew, and nieces. Martin Breslin came later in her life and became a true friend. We give our loving thanks to Larissa Breslin for her devotion in her end days. Sonia was a well-respected resident of Ventnor since 1973 and known by many. She held the Presidency of the Ventnor Republican Club for well over a decade. Her interests were varied but her love of family was paramount. She was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan and never missed a game. Throughout her life, she owned and loved many dogs. In her last few years, CoCo was her dear companion and Skeeter Bum was her love. We shall miss you, Mom. Due to the current national health crisis, interment will be private. Contributions in her memory may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, Memorial and Honor Gifts, P.O. BOX 1000, Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148-0142. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com

