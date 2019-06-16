Lockrey, Daniel A., - 78, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ,passed away on June 13, 2019. Daniel was born in Philadelphia, Pa and after graduation he entered and served in the Unites States Coast Guard. Dan then joined the Philadelphia Police Department and served for 27 years. He enjoyed boating and loved the shore. Dan is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Constance (nee O'Brien), his daughter Judith (Robert) Marini, his son Daniel Lockrey Jr, and his grandchildren Anthony Rigous and Giana Marini. He is also survived by his sister Linda Jacobs.His Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated on Tuesday June 18, 2019 at 11:00AM at St Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 606 Shore Road, Somers Point, NJ, 08244 where friends may visit from 10:00AM to 11:00AM. Burial will be private. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
