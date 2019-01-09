Lockwood, Kathryn "Katie", - 47, of North Wildwood and formerly of Clinton NY, found eternal peace on January 4, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. She is predeceased by her mother Linda Lockwood and brother Benjamin Lockwood. She leaves behind her father Stephen Lockwood (Sandra); her brother Daniel Lockwood (Sylvia); nieces Danielle & Megan; her brother Gabriel Lockwood and her brother Benjamin's children, Nile, Samuel, and Kathryn along with many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins, including her namesake and godmother, Kathryn Leonard Mercadante. Born in Utica NY, her early years were spent amongst her family and their times at Lake Titus were dear to her heart. Moving to South Jersey at a young age, Katie quickly became the center of a new family, a family of friends. Although she quietly faced many personal challenges, she had an inner light that made everyone she came in contact with gravitate toward her. Her bold personality and her humor served her well as she entered the real estate business after high school. She quickly became a force to be reckoned with in the industry. Her knowledge and skill coupled with her love of her clients and colleagues created yet another family in her community. She spent many years enjoying her beloved island (aka Monkey Town) and the many people she grew to know along the way. Her greatest joys were her Shih Tzu's, her Cape Islands family, her St. Simeon's family and the many people she called friends. She fostered lasting relationships with her unconditional love and incredible wit. She was passionate about helping those in need and leaves countless people better because she was a part of their lives. Everyone that knew her knew that everything was more fun with Katie. Services will be held Saturday (Jan. 12th) at 11am in St. Simeon's Episcopal Church, 2502 Central Ave. North Wildwood, NJ where friends will be received by her family from 9am until 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: www.gofundme.com/jv7a5-katieswish (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
