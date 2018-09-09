Lodovico, Dorothy, - 75, of Mays Landing, died peacefully at home on September 1, 2018 after a long fight with cancer. She was surrounded by three generations of family. Born in Pleasantville, she was the daughter of Eugene L. Wilson, Sr. and Dorothy Edmonds Wilson, and was a lifelong area resident. She attended Atlantic City High School, Pierce School of Business, Atlantic Community College and Drexel University. Employed by South Jersey Gas Company, she retired as Vice President Construction in 1999 with 35 years of service. She enjoyed painting with friends in New Jersey and Florida. She was a member of Peace River Quilters' Guild. She also helped with the St. Katharine Drexel Church quilt benefit. She was a life member of the Atlantic County, Cumberland County and Township of Hamilton historical societies and the Friends of Batsto. She was a member of the General Lafayette Chapter of The Daughters of The American Revolution. Son, Christopher Rasmussen, granddaughters Dana and Joan, two great-grandchildren and a brother, Eugene L. Wilson, Jr., survive her. Brother, Brian L. Wilson, predeceased her in 1995. A memorial service will be held later in the year, during the Thanksgiving week. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the American Red Cross Atlantic/Cumberland Chapter, 850 Franklin Blvd., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
