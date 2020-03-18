Loeser, Erik W., - 70, of Galloway, NJ passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Erik worked for Local 825 as an operation engineer. He enjoyed many picnics, dinner dances, and gatherings with the members and their families. He enjoyed swimming and 4-wheel driving on the Brigantine Beach with family and friends. Erik liked fixing up old cars for himself and others. He was a good husband, father, and friend who will be sorely missed. Erik is survived by his wife, Linda; his son, Steven; and his daughter, Jamie. A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 21st from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.

Service information

Mar 21
Visitation
Saturday, March 21, 2020
10:00AM-12:00PM
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
211 East Great Creek Road
Galloway, NJ 08205
