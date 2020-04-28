Lofton, William "Joe Lewis", - 80, of Atlantic City, passed away peacefully April 21, 2020, at Royal Suites Health Center. He is predeceased by his parents John and Nettie Lofton, sons Jeffrey Thompson and Little Joe Walker. Joe is survived by: daughters, Carmen Virgil, Melvina Scott, Nettie Lewis, and Karen Burnside; stepchildren, Kirsten Brown and Myron Henderson; sister, Lalon Anderson; 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 3 great great-grandchildren; special friend, Sharon "Van" Henderson; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be private, arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.

