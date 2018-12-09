Loftus, Denise M., - 80, of Egg Harbor Twp., A Memorial Mass for Denise M. Loftus, 80, formerly of Egg Harbor Twp., will be held Wednesday morning December 12th at 11 o'clock at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish/Resurrection Church, 200 W. Tuckahoe Road, Marmora where friends will be received from 10:30 to 11. Mrs. Loftus died at her North Port, FL home on September 22, 2018 following a brief illness at her home while under the care of her family. Survivors include four children, Mary Jo Cogan (John) of Scullville, Aimee Scotti (Tim) of Margate, Sharon Loftus of Pitman and Robert Loftus (Jill) of Frankenmuth, MI, six grandchildren, Jonathan, Zacharey. Addie, Tyler, Megan and Katie. Memorial contributions in Mrs. Loftus' memory are suggested to the Humane Society of Atlantic County, 1401 Absecon Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ 08401.For a more detailed obituary please visit freitagfuneralhome.com.
