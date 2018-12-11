Logan, William "Sonny" G. Sr., - 83, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away on Saturday, December 8, 2018. Born in Cape May Court House to the late Robert G. and Louise Leaming Logan, he was a lifetime resident here. He was a member of Our Lady of the Angels Church and enjoyed crabbing and fishing. Sonny is survived by his children, Peggy Schrader (Larry), Nancy Romero, Robert Logan (Ashley), Maureen Logan, Kellie Logan (Chris), and Michael Logan; his sister, Linda Bennett (James); his ten grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret "Peggy" Logan and his son, William "Billy" Logan, Jr. Funeral Mass will be said on Thursday, December 13, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 35 East Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210, where visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Interment will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of the Angels. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
