Logeman, Charles F., - 89, of Cape May, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 11, 2019. Born in Plainfield, NJ, and raised in Newark, Charlie loved music from an early age. As a young man, he played the marimba in The Stardusters, and he later mastered the vibraphone. A proud Veteran, Charlie enlisted in the US Army in 1951 and was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany in Medical Supply with the Army of Occupation. From Private to PFC to Corporal, he worked at the Fifth General Hospital--and wrote many letters home to his fiancee, Dorothy-Ann Marshall. They married in 1952. Back stateside, Charlie earned his GED and, through the GI Bill, his Bachelor's Degree from Upsala College in East Orange, NJ. Charlie worked at Chubb and Son Insurance for 39 years, retiring as Chief Operations Manager and moving to Cape May. Charlie enjoyed a marriage of 46 years to his beloved wife Dorothy-Ann who passed away in 1999. He volunteered then worked at Shore Memorial Hospital in Admissions, became a DJ at WCFA FM, was a founding member of the Somers Point Jazz Society, a Vice President of the Cape May Traditional Jazz Society, and volunteered at many Cape May Jazz Festivals. Just last year, he was proud to move to the Vineland Veterans' Memorial Home where he continued to play his vibes and share his love of music and life. Charlie will be missed and forever loved by his family: his daughters, Diane Carson and Suzanne Logeman and grandsons, Brendan Carson and Austin Carson as well as by his dear friends. Charlie's funeral celebration, in the form of his family and friends sharing thoughts, memories and love will be held on Monday, Nov. 18th, at 11 am in the Spilker Funeral Home, 815 Washington St., Cape May where there will be a viewing prior at 10 am. Interment will be held privately and at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Food Bank of South Jersey, 1501 John Tipton Blvd., Pennsauken, NJ 08110. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
