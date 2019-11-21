Logue, Marie T (Nee Fawcett), - 92, of Margate, passed away at her daughter and son-in-law's home in Egg Harbor Township on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Marie had been in Linda's loving care since early 2014 when her heart weakened and her health declined. Visitation will begin 10 am at Holy Trinity Parish: Blessed Sacrament Church in Margate on Saturday, November 23rd, followed by the Funeral Mass at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing. Marie was born in Philadelphia on February 26, 1927 and graduated from Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls where she played the flute in the school orchestra. Marie was proud to have played at the Academy of Music with the Little Flower orchestra. After graduation, she worked for Philco as secretary to the chief engineer and played the flute in the Philco Orchestra. Marie moved to Margate with her husband, James in 1953. After raising their seven children, she went to work in the City Clerk's office in the Margate City Hall and much enjoyed her service there. After 20 years of service, she retired in 2000 when she was 73 years young. Marie was an active member of Blessed Sacrament parish where she served in the Altar and Rosary Society and also participated in several prayer groups. Marie is survived by her daughters Marie Logue (Bobbi Greene), Linda Brown (David), and Elizabeth Horvath (Joseph); her sons James, John, and Robert Logue; her seven grandchildren Keri Setaro (Lee Mars), Kristen Kohne (Adam), Ryan Horvath (Courtney), Stephen Horvath, and Morgan, Mackensie and Katherine Logue; and five great-grandchildren: Avery, Colby, Kelsey, Kendall, and Luna. Marie was preceded in death by her husband James and their son Michael. Marie's family is deeply grateful to Wendy Phillips, RN and AtlantiCare Hospice and Iryna Mishankova for their compassionate care. Memorial contributions would be welcome to the Linda E. Brown Nursing Scholarship at the AtlantiCare Foundation, attn: A. Cannella , 2500 English Creek Avenue, Building 600, Suite 601, Egg Harbor Township, N.J. 08234. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
