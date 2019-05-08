Logue, Mary A., - of Atlantic City, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Royal Suites in Galloway. She retired from both Atlantic City Board of Education and Claridge Casino. Mary enjoyed spending time with her family. Some of her favorite things to do were going to the Galloway Diner, flea markets, garage sales, and gambling, Mary was predeceased by her loving husband, Edward R. Logue and daughter, Carmen M. Logue. Mary is survived by her children, Catherine Andrews (Richard) and Edward T. Logue (Marie); her grandchildren, Aimee Sarno (Nick), Richard Andrews (Melissa), Kevin Andrews, Ethan Logue-Schwegel, Diana Logue, Brian Logue and Xavier Bennet; and her sister, Frances Blanchard. Services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.