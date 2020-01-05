Lois, Reilly, - 88, of Youngsville, NC went home to be with her Lord peacefully on Monday morning, December 30, 2019 from her own home in Youngsville, NC with her family by her side. Lois was born at home in Pleasantville, NJ on February 17, 1931. She was an artist, a baker, a nurse, a gardener and educator. She was known as 'A friend of Bill's' and later became a drug and alcohol counselor in several capacities. Throughout her life she loved books and reading, becoming an avid lifelong student of American political history and healthcare topics she was never bashful about expounding on in any occasion. Her drive for education earned her honors on the Stockton College's Dean's list of who's who of outstanding students. As a nurse, she successfully lobbied the State of New Jersey to establish the first ever treatment program for impaired nurses. She personally wrote the public health grant requests for the State's drug and alcohol rehabilitation centers. She loved her family and the Lord with all of her heart. Everything she did, she did it with vigor and particular attention to detail. Lois was the family historian and enjoyed the discovery and sharing the interesting family tidbits uncovered during her genealogy research. As she herself often said, she led an amazing life, one she never imagined she would live.She is predeceased by her son Jay Robert Wetzel, brother Gene Stetser, grandson James Wetzel, and husbands Edward Wetzel and Joseph Reilly. She is survived by her brother Jack Stetser, sister Jill Ellis, daughter Nancy Dofflemyer, son Robert Wetzel (Bonnie), and grandchildren Raechel Ryan, Ashley Wetzel, Zachary Wetzel, Emily Wetzel, Rachel David (Jordan), Ryan Wetzel. Lois will be honored at the Adams Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ 08225 on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Viewing and visitation is from 9:00 10:00am followed immediately by her memorial service at the funeral home. The graveside service is planned for 12:00pm at the Port Church Cemetery, 118 Main Street, Port Republic, NJ 08241. There will be a reception and lunch at the Greentree Church, 125 School House Road, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234 following the graveside service. Condolences can be sent to: Nancy Dofflemyer at 5 Nottingham Lane, Ocean Pines, MD 21811, and Rob Wetzel, 425 Magnolia View Lane, Rolesville, NC 27571. Donations can be sent to: Seabrook Foundation: 133 Polk Lane Bridgeton, NJ 08302 Memoriam: E Lois Reilly Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Service information
9:00AM-10:00AM
1650 New Road
NORTHFIELD, NJ 08225
10:00AM
1650 New Road
NORTHFIELD, NJ 08225
